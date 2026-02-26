Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1302.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 5325.20 croreNet loss of Bharat Sanchar Nigam reported to Rs 1302.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 264.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 5325.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4973.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5325.204973.05 7 OPM %-37.6315.29 -PBDT-1302.361078.23 PL PBT-1302.36264.27 PL NP-1302.43264.24 PL
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST