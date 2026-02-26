Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1302.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1302.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 5325.20 crore

Net loss of Bharat Sanchar Nigam reported to Rs 1302.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 264.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 5325.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4973.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5325.204973.05 7 OPM %-37.6315.29 -PBDT-1302.361078.23 PL PBT-1302.36264.27 PL NP-1302.43264.24 PL

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

