Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net profit of Rs 282.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net profit of Rs 282.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 6648.19 crore

Net profit of Bharat Sanchar Nigam reported to Rs 282.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 846.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 6648.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6429.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2241.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5367.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 20856.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19343.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6648.196429.06 3 20856.4419343.60 8 OPM %27.7812.85 -13.491.01 - PBDT2657.90833.03 219 3875.78388.82 897 PBT282.74-846.43 LP -2407.51-5366.24 55 NP282.74-846.50 LP -2241.18-5367.53 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 372.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 372.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Starlite Components reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Starlite Components reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon