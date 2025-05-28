Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 372.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 9.61 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software rose 372.22% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.13% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 52.10% to Rs 33.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.618.45 14 33.6870.32 -52 OPM %15.8211.60 -17.4316.74 - PBDT2.851.27 124 8.4613.70 -38 PBT1.35-0.29 LP 2.377.38 -68 NP0.850.18 372 1.485.31 -72

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

