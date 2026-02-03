Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Seats rises as Q3 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Bharat Seats jumped 6.77% to Rs 153 after the company's standalone net profit spiked 30.43% to Rs 9.90 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 7.59 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rallied 60.25% to Rs 491 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 306.39 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 414.41 crore in Q3 FY26, up 62.22% as against Rs 255.46 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased by 14.82% YoY to Rs 14.82 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 477.12 crore (up 60.78% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 16.44 crore (up 23.60% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 2.23 crore (down 3.46% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Bharat Seats manufactures complete seating system and interior component for the automotive and surface transport.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

