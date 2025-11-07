Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Airtel Ltd Slides 3.2%, BSE Telecommunication index Drops 1.13%

Nov 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 4.36% over last one month compared to 4.39% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 3.2% today to trade at Rs 2027.6. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 1.13% to quote at 3037.01. The index is up 4.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd decreased 1.66% and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd lost 1.35% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 5.38 % over last one year compared to the 4.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 4.36% over last one month compared to 4.39% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14.43 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2135.75 on 04 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1510.8 on 21 Nov 2024.

 

Nov 07 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

