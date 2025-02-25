Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Airtel partners with Ericsson

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

To transition to full-scale 5G standalone network

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have strengthened their longstanding partnership through a new collaboration to deploy Ericsson's secure, high performing 5G Core network offerings to the benefit of Airtel's millions of customers and enterprises across India.

The collaboration will enable Airtel to seamlessly transition to a commercially live, full-scale 5G Standalone network over time, bringing the high-end capabilities of 5G to their customers.

As part of this agreement, Ericsson will deploy its Signaling Controller solution within Bharti Airtel's network. Furthermore, Ericsson's 5G Standalone-enabled Charging and Policy solution will be introduced. These new capabilities represent a strategic enhancement to Bharti Airtel's 5G monetization efforts, enabling the development of new business models.

 

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

