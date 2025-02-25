Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma arm receives marketing authorization for Ibuprofen and Paracetamol

Marksans Pharma arm receives marketing authorization for Ibuprofen and Paracetamol

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Marksans Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Relonchem, received marketing authorization for the products Ibuprofen and Paracetamol 200 mg/500 mg film-coated tablets.

The said is used for the temporary relief of mild to moderate pain such as migraine, headache, backache, period pain, dental pain, rheumatic and muscular pain, cold and flu symptoms, sore throat, and fever.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

The company reported a 25.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.56 crore on a 16.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 681.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

Shares of Marksans Pharma shed 0.29% to Rs 225 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sharda Motor gains on inking pact to transfer leasehold rights of Haridwar property

Sharda Motor gains on inking pact to transfer leasehold rights of Haridwar property

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Water resource crucial for India's $30 trillion economic growth, says ex NITI Aayog CEO

Water resource crucial for India's $30 trillion economic growth, says ex NITI Aayog CEO

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; FMCG shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; FMCG shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon