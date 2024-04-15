Bharti Airtel registers 3 million 5G customers in Mumbai

Bharti Airtel announced that it has 3 million customers enjoying 5G service in Mumbai. The Company has successfully deployed 5G service across all locations in Mumbai reflecting a promising shift towards offering next-generation mobile connectivity.

Airtel has registered a significant increase in 5G users in the past 6 months in Mumbai. The Company's expansive network deployment has effectively extended its services across the entire city, greatly simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G.

