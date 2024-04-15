Business Standard
Intellect partners with National Bank of Kuwait

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
For full digital transformation of transaction banking
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena, has won an extended mandate with National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), a top 10 ranking bank in GCC, to accomplish a full digital transformation by modernising existing channels and providing new digital capabilities in transaction banking.
With iGTB's Digital Transaction Banking, NBK is modernising and enhancing its online corporate banking platform by offering streamlined, secure, and user-friendly digital solutions to gain & retain corporate customers and SMEs. By focusing on next-generation digital banking, NBK can offer its customers the best omnichannel and mobile banking experience across various industries like oil and gas, construction, power and water and transport.
This transformation is a significant leap forward for the bank in terms of scalability and volumes of transactions. It is a key catalyst in accelerating the NBK's growth ambitions in Kuwait and the Middle East
First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

