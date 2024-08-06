Bharti Hexacom Q1 PAT soars YoY to Rs 511 cr in FY25

Bharti Hexacom's standalone net profit surged to Rs 511.2 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 253.2 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 13.61% YoY to Rs 1,910.6 crore during the quarter. Profit before exceptional item and tax (PBT) fell 24.37% to Rs 258.5 crore from Rs 341.8 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Exceptional loss was Rs 318.3 crore during the quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA stood at Rs 912 crore in Q1 FY25, up 6.6% as compared with Rs 855 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDa margin contracted to 47.7% in Q1 FY25 from 50.8% Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 13.61% YoY to Rs 1,910.6 crore during the quarter.

Mobile revenues grew by 12.9% YoY on back of improved realisation and sustained customer additions. ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 205 as compared to Rs 194 in Q1 FY24, driven by continued mix improvement and focus on quality acquisitions.

During the quarter, overall customer base increase 5.5% YoY to 27.9 million and capex stood at Rs 318 crore.

The company rolled out 268 network towers and 665 mobile broadband base stations in the quarter to further strengthen its coverage and provide seamless connectivity.

Homes and Office business maintained its growth trajectory and delivered a revenue growth of 21.1% YoY, result of companys strategy to rapidly expand cities under coverage and deepening presence in existing cities and towns.

Revenue per tower per month fell 2.8% to Rs 2,39,298 in June 2024 from Rs 2,46,189 in June 2023. By the end of the quarter, the company had 25,972 network towers as compared to 22,605 network towers in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bharti Hexacom runs mobile services in Rajasthan and the Northeast telecommunication circles of India, comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. The company offers its services under the brand Airtel.

The scrip fell 0.98% to Rs 1,103.75 on the BSE.

