Volumes jump at K P R Mill Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Triveni Turbine Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 August 2024.
K P R Mill Ltd witnessed volume of 27341 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8385 shares. The stock increased 8.20% to Rs.892.25. Volumes stood at 17991 shares in the last session.
Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 63631 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20096 shares. The stock gained 3.49% to Rs.615.80. Volumes stood at 12628 shares in the last session.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd clocked volume of 4139 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1479 shares. The stock gained 4.51% to Rs.9,862.00. Volumes stood at 7493 shares in the last session.
DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 10742 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4150 shares. The stock gained 6.54% to Rs.1,114.40. Volumes stood at 1626 shares in the last session.
BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.43% to Rs.367.95. Volumes stood at 2.78 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

