V-Mart Retail hits life high on reporting turnaround Q1 performance

V-Mart Retail surged 11.32% to Rs 3,616.65 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 12.14 crore in Q1 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 21.94 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 15.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 786.08 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. For Q1 FY25, the companys revenue from the retail trade stood at Rs 774.50 crore (up 17.14% YoY) while revenue from digital market stood at Rs 11.58 crore (down 33.29% YoY). The firm reported a profit before tax of Rs 9.32 crore in Q1 FY25, as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 28.96 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

EBITDA soared 88.93% to Rs 99 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 52.4 crore reported in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 12.6% in Q1 FY25 as against 7.7% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The same store sales (SSSG) grew by 11% YoY for the quarter led footfall growth. The inventory as at period end stood at Rs 671 crore, down 7.5% YoY, reduced by Rs 54 crore improving the working capital.

The company said that it remains focused on its store expansion plan and has opened 7 new stores in Q1 FY25 and closed 3 underperforming stores, taking the total number of stores pan-India to 448 as at quarter end.

V-Mart is an omni retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise and kirana.

