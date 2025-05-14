Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 110.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 2289.00 croreNet profit of Bharti Hexacom rose 110.42% to Rs 468.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 2289.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1868.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 196.11% to Rs 1493.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 504.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 8547.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7088.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2289.001868.00 23 8547.907088.80 21 OPM %51.0246.99 -49.1047.42 - PBDT1044.40760.80 37 3690.702965.50 24 PBT513.20301.00 70 1596.201226.30 30 NP468.40222.60 110 1493.60504.40 196
