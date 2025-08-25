Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 849.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 849.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 375.00% to Rs 3.80 crore

Net Loss of Bharti Telecom reported to Rs 849.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 549.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 375.00% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.800.80 375 OPM %84.2112.50 -PBDT-849.20-549.40 -55 PBT-849.20-549.40 -55 NP-849.70-549.50 -55

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

