Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit rises 3.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 40.45 croreNet profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals rose 3.47% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 40.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.4532.24 25 OPM %13.1016.59 -PBDT4.894.98 -2 PBT4.434.55 -3 NP3.283.17 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content