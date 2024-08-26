Business Standard
Sprayking imports machinery from China

Aug 26 2024
For diversifying into production of casting products
Sprayking announced the successful import of machineries valued at Rs. 38.5 lakh from China. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in the company's growth as it diversifies into the production of casting products, further solidifying its position as a leader in the manufacturing sector. These Machineries will be received in 60 days. These newly acquired Machineries are designed to enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities, enabling the production of high-quality casting products that meet the rigorous demands of various industries.
Aug 26 2024

