BHEL gains after bagging EPC contracts from MPPGCL

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) advanced 1.35% to Rs 237 after the company received a letter of award from Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL) for two supercritical thermal power projects in the state.

The contracts cover EPC packages for the 1x660 MW Amarkantak unit 6 and 1x660 MW Satpura unit 12 plants. The scope of work includes supply of equipment, civil works, and erection & commissioning.

The combined order lies between Rs 13,000 crore - Rs 15,000 crore (excluding taxes & duties). Both plants are expected to be completed within 57 months from notification of award (NOA).

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems.

 

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 445.50 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase of 0.03%, reaching Rs 5,486.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

