Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 9.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16517 shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 September 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 9.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16517 shares. The stock rose 2.72% to Rs.5,730.00. Volumes stood at 21967 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd clocked volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60333 shares. The stock gained 3.04% to Rs.810.70. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd registered volume of 42.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.91% to Rs.9,985.00. Volumes stood at 11.6 lakh shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.3,067.80. Volumes stood at 2.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 24.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.37 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.12% to Rs.915.00. Volumes stood at 9.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

