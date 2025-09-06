Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL inks exclusive MOU with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

BHEL inks exclusive MOU with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has entered into a long-term exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore.

Under this 10-year agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the development of hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock, with a focus on business sharing and joint operations.

The partnership is aimed at enabling BHELs entry into a new market segment.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 445.50 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase of 0.03%, reaching Rs 5,486.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

 

The scrip had advanced 0.62% to end at Rs 212.40 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Spicejet reports dismal Q1 outcome

Spicejet reports dismal Q1 outcome

Imagicaa acquires 6.65 MW solar power plant

Imagicaa acquires 6.65 MW solar power plant

PNB Housing Finance's board clears Rs 5000-cr NCD issue

PNB Housing Finance's board clears Rs 5000-cr NCD issue

Lupin's Aurangabad-based facility gets two observations from US FDA

Lupin's Aurangabad-based facility gets two observations from US FDA

Adani Power and Bhutan's state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corp to form joint venture

Adani Power and Bhutan's state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corp to form joint venture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon