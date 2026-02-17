BHEL receives LoA from Steel Authority of India
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a Letter of Acceptance from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for design, engineering, manufacture, supply, transportation, unloading, storage, erection, commissioning and performance guarantee test for captive power plant package on turnkey basis excluding civil work. The order is valued between Rs 1200 crore to Rs 1500 crore.
