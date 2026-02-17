Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BHEL receives LoA from Steel Authority of India

BHEL receives LoA from Steel Authority of India

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a Letter of Acceptance from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for design, engineering, manufacture, supply, transportation, unloading, storage, erection, commissioning and performance guarantee test for captive power plant package on turnkey basis excluding civil work. The order is valued between Rs 1200 crore to Rs 1500 crore.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

