Intellect partners with Adrenalin
To launch HR TeamSpace on Intellect's Purple Fabric Open Business Impact AI platform
In a landmark move to accelerate AI adoption across the HR landscape, Intellect Design Arena and Adrenalin eSystems, a trusted leader in Human Capital Management (HCM), today jointly announced the launch of HR TeamSpace, a secure, collaborative AI environment for HR teams, built on Intellect's Purple Fabric Open Business Impact AI platform.
The launch extends Intellect's Purple Fabric Enterprise AI on Tap model, priced at ₹99,500 per month for up to 50 users, bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities within reach of functional teams through a simple subscription on a proven platform. With HR TeamSpace, Intellect and Adrenalin extend this mission to the human capital landscape, enabling HR teams to deploy pre-built AI agents with speed and measurable outcomes.
Powered by Purple Fabric, HR TeamSpace brings together ready-to-use, domain-trained AI agents with the flexibility to build and configure organisation-specific agents aligned to specific use-cases and tasks across the employee lifecycle. This provides HR teams with a practical foundation to operationalise AI across core HR functions and drive measurable business impact.
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST