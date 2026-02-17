Jio Financial Services CRO S. Anantharaman resigns; Sandeep Khetan appointed successor

Jio Financial Services has announced a transition at the top of its risk function, with Group Chief Risk Officer S. Anantharaman stepping down and Sandeep Khetan set to take over the role.

The company said Anantharaman has resigned as Group Chief Risk Officer, with his last working day being 20 March 2026.

Subsequently, the board approved the appointment of Sandeep Khetan as Group Chief Risk Officer for a five-year term, effective 23 March 2026.

Khetan is a Chartered Accountant with more than 24 years of experience in banking, with expertise spanning credit appraisal, credit risk, market risk and operational risk.

He joined the company on 30 July 2025 as Head of Integrated Risk Management. In that role, he played a key part in establishing a unified risk governance framework across the groups lending, insurance and payments businesses, strengthening internal controls and building a technology-led second line of defence.

Before joining Jio Financial Services, Khetan spent over 23 years at ICICI Bank, where he led multiple functions and built high-performing teams. His experience includes overseeing credit and policy functions across SME, MSME and supply chain financing segments, as well as retail and business banking distribution.

Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

The company reported 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.98 crore despite a 105.5% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 900.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.08% to end at Rs 262.35 on the BSE.

