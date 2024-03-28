Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BHEL rises after bagging LoA worth Rs 4000 cr from Adani Power

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) added 2.10% to Rs 248 after the company has received letter of award (LoA) from Adani Power for setting up the 2x800 MW Raigarh Phase-II Thermal Power Plant at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.
The shares of Adani Power rose 1.53% to Rs 524.45 on the BSE.
The scope of the project is supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) and supervision of erection & commissioning for 2x800 MW power project based on supercritical technology at Raigarh Phase II, Chhattisgarh. Boiler and turbine generator are to be manufactured at BHELs Trichy and Haridwar plants respectively.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The project will be completed in 31 months for delivering Unit I and 35 months for delivering Unit II. The cost of the project is Rs 4000 crore.
State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 December 2023, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.
Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bhel, Biocon, Tata Elxsi, JSW Energy in focus

BHEL bags contract from Haryana Power Generation Corp worth Rs 5,500 crore

Coal India, BHEL to form JVC to setting up coal-to-ammonium nitrate plant

BHEL slips after weak Q3 performance; order book at Rs 1.08 lakh crore

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Surges 1.62%

Benchmarks extend gains; PSU banks in demand

Biocon edges higher after obtaining UK MHRA nod for diabetes drug Liraglutide

Power stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks rise

Financials stocks rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon