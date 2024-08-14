Bhilangana Hydro Power standalone net profit rises 77.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 25.08 crore

Net profit of Bhilangana Hydro Power rose 77.61% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.0821.8578.3150.4820.259.7418.897.9716.189.11