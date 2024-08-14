Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 90.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.43% to Rs 22.41 croreNet profit of Sanmit Infra declined 90.38% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.43% to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.4132.68 -31 OPM %4.513.67 -PBDT0.730.99 -26 PBT0.070.70 -90 NP0.050.52 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content