Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 90.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.43% to Rs 22.41 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sanmit Infra declined 90.38% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.43% to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.4132.684.513.670.730.990.070.700.050.52