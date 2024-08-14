Sam Industries standalone net profit rises 363.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.88% to Rs 2.71 croreNet profit of Sam Industries rose 363.64% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.88% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.711.91 42 OPM %53.14-7.33 -PBDT2.120.40 430 PBT1.980.32 519 NP1.530.33 364
