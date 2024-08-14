Sam Industries standalone net profit rises 363.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.88% to Rs 2.71 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sam Industries rose 363.64% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.88% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.711.9153.14-7.332.120.401.980.321.530.33