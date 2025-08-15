Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 195.78% to Rs 7.01 croreNet Loss of Kakatiya Textiles reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 195.78% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.012.37 196 OPM %-10.562.53 -PBDT-0.720.07 PL PBT-0.92-0.05 -1740 NP-0.62-0.05 -1140
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content