Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bhudevi Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.62 crore
Net profit of Bhudevi Infra Projects reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.620 0 OPM %20.370 -PBDT0.34-0.07 LP PBT0.34-0.07 LP NP0.34-0.07 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom shares rise

Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

Nifty above 21,800 level; IT shares in demand

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sylph Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Apollo Industries standalone net profit rises 314.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Tarai Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon