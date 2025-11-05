Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Bijoy Hans reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.06 -100 OPM %0-283.33 -PBDT-0.31-0.13 -138 PBT-0.31-0.14 -121 NP-0.31-0.14 -121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

