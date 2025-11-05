Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 3.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 319.79 croreNet profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 3.92% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 319.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 286.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales319.79286.08 12 OPM %22.5724.03 -PBDT79.6276.02 5 PBT71.9369.31 4 NP53.5451.52 4
