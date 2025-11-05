Pradeep Metals standalone net profit rises 19.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 82.28 croreNet profit of Pradeep Metals rose 19.55% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 82.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales82.2871.99 14 OPM %15.6914.22 -PBDT11.499.13 26 PBT9.227.21 28 NP6.425.37 20
