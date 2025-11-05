eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 15.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.42% to Rs 172.88 croreNet profit of eMudhra rose 15.28% to Rs 25.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.42% to Rs 172.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 141.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales172.88141.22 22 OPM %23.8722.93 -PBDT42.4233.14 28 PBT33.0227.13 22 NP25.2821.93 15
