Epack Durable reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.45% to Rs 213.26 croreNet Loss of Epack Durable reported to Rs 22.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 43.45% to Rs 213.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 377.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales213.26377.10 -43 OPM %-0.522.36 -PBDT-15.17-0.10 -15070 PBT-28.68-11.70 -145 NP-22.25-8.49 -162
