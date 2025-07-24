Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 2.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.87% to Rs 637.06 croreNet profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 2.81% to Rs 59.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.87% to Rs 637.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 554.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales637.06554.60 15 OPM %15.1116.52 -PBDT101.5595.99 6 PBT78.5778.08 1 NP59.9058.26 3
