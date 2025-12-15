Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon launches its diabetes & obesity treatment drugs in Netherlands

Biocon launches its diabetes & obesity treatment drugs in Netherlands

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Biocon has announced the launch of of its GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide, for diabetes (gVictoza) and obesity (gSaxenda), in the Netherlands through its distribution partner Pharmamedic B.V.

The drug-device combination will be marketed in the Netherlands under the brand names Diavorin for diabetes and Vobexoryn for chronic weight management.

The launch follows the approval from the Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB), Netherlands, earlier this year and will mark the first country in the European Union where the Company will directly launch Liraglutide under its own brand.

Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon, said: The launch of Liraglutide in the Netherlands marks a significant milestone in expanding Biocons GLP-1 portfolio across key global markets, and reinforces the strategic importance of peptide-based therapies within our portfolio.

 

With our vertically integrated, end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality, affordable metabolic treatments at scale. Launching Diavorin and Vobexoryn under our own brand in Europe reflects not only our scientific and manufacturing excellence, but also our long-standing commitment to broadening access to advanced therapies for diabetes and obesity."

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

On a consolidated basis, Biocon reported net profit of Rs 84.50 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales rose 20.24% YoY to Rs 4262.50 crore in Q2 September 2025.

The scrip shed 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 385.85 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

