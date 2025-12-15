Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elitecon International jumps on bagging long term export order

Elitecon International jumps on bagging long term export order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Elitecon International rose 2.40% to Rs 112 after the company announced that it has secured a long term international supply contract valued at around Rs 875 crore.

The contract covers the supply of cigarettes, premix sheesha, hookah tobacco, smoking mixtures and other tobacco allied products. The agreement has been awarded by Yuvi International Trade FZE and will be executed over a period of two years.

The company said the order has been received in the normal course of business and provides steady export visibility over the contract period. It is expected to support efficient utilisation of manufacturing capacity and enable better operational planning.

 

Elitecon added that the deal strengthens its footprint in Middle Eastern markets and aligns with its strategy of expanding exports while building a scalable and sustainable business model. The company expects the order to contribute positively to business stability and long term growth.

Elitecon International is engaged in manufacturing and trading of all kinds of tobacco, cigarettes, smoking and other products of tobacco.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Elitecon International surged 128.51% to Rs 20.20 crore while net sales soars 538.06% to Rs 504.90 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 1.41%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 1.41%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.23%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.23%

Benchmarks nudge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Benchmarks nudge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 11th property in Haryana

Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 11th property in Haryana

INR extends loses to hit fresh lows in opening trades

INR extends loses to hit fresh lows in opening trades

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon