Elitecon International jumps on bagging long term export order

Elitecon International rose 2.40% to Rs 112 after the company announced that it has secured a long term international supply contract valued at around Rs 875 crore.The contract covers the supply of cigarettes, premix sheesha, hookah tobacco, smoking mixtures and other tobacco allied products. The agreement has been awarded by Yuvi International Trade FZE and will be executed over a period of two years.
The company said the order has been received in the normal course of business and provides steady export visibility over the contract period. It is expected to support efficient utilisation of manufacturing capacity and enable better operational planning.
Elitecon added that the deal strengthens its footprint in Middle Eastern markets and aligns with its strategy of expanding exports while building a scalable and sustainable business model. The company expects the order to contribute positively to business stability and long term growth.
Elitecon International is engaged in manufacturing and trading of all kinds of tobacco, cigarettes, smoking and other products of tobacco.
On a standalone basis, net profit of Elitecon International surged 128.51% to Rs 20.20 crore while net sales soars 538.06% to Rs 504.90 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.
