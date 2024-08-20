Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 1.45%, rises for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6712, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.77% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% gain in NIFTY and a 18.56% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index. Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6712, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has dropped around 2.5% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22922.7, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6726.95, up 1.46% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is down 4.77% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% gain in NIFTY and a 18.56% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 31.31 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

