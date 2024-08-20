Business Standard
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd spurts 3.89%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 552.7, up 3.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.94% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% gain in NIFTY and a 19.77% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 552.7, up 3.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has added around 24.34% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62326.05, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.78 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 552, up 3.53% on the day. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 41.94% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% gain in NIFTY and a 19.77% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 25.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

