Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 345.3, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.16% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 6.42% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 345.3, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 24773.05. The Sensex is at 80791.81, up 0.65%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 3.03% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21454.25, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 346.8, up 1.21% on the day. Biocon Ltd is down 3.16% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 6.42% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 2.32%, gains for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 2.32%, gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.78%, gains for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.78%, gains for third straight session

REC Ltd gains for third consecutive session

REC Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Shriram Finance Ltd soars 4.36%, up for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd soars 4.36%, up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon