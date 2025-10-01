Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 862.05, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 6.42% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 862.05, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 24773.05. The Sensex is at 80791.81, up 0.65%. Laurus Labs Ltd has gained around 0.23% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21454.25, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.33 lakh shares in last one month.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up 87.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 6.42% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 89.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

