Birla Corporation taps into 12 MW wind-solar power for captive consumption

RCCPL, wholly owned material subsidiary of Birla Corporation has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) on 30 August 2024 for acquisition of 3.12% equity shares of Continuum MP Windfarm Development consisting of 1,39,15,200 equity shares aggregating to Rs 13.91 crore to source wind-solar power as a captive consumer for a capacity of upto 12 MW from a project located in Jaora in the State of Madhya Pradesh.