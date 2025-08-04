Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 323.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.01% to Rs 59.62 croreNet profit of Birla Precision Technologies rose 323.53% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.01% to Rs 59.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.6246.94 27 OPM %11.097.86 -PBDT5.563.36 65 PBT4.471.20 273 NP2.880.68 324
