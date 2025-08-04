Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sportking India standalone net profit rises 10.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sportking India standalone net profit rises 10.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 7.61% to Rs 585.80 crore

Net profit of Sportking India rose 10.43% to Rs 35.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.61% to Rs 585.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 634.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales585.80634.05 -8 OPM %12.0411.64 -PBDT71.1965.36 9 PBT47.5443.54 9 NP35.1531.83 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 113.56% in the June 2025 quarter

AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 113.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 10.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 10.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Ajax Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Ajax Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon