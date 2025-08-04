Sportking India standalone net profit rises 10.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.61% to Rs 585.80 croreNet profit of Sportking India rose 10.43% to Rs 35.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.61% to Rs 585.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 634.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales585.80634.05 -8 OPM %12.0411.64 -PBDT71.1965.36 9 PBT47.5443.54 9 NP35.1531.83 10
