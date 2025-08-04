AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 113.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 3.19 croreNet profit of AD Manum Finance rose 113.56% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.192.80 14 OPM %91.2291.79 -PBDT4.522.38 90 PBT4.512.37 90 NP3.781.77 114
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content