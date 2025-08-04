Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.94% to Rs 87.54 croreNet profit of Madhav Infra Projects rose 9.36% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.94% to Rs 87.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales87.5467.89 29 OPM %19.5124.33 -PBDT12.2011.45 7 PBT8.828.14 8 NP7.486.84 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content