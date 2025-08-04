Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.14% to Rs 19.01 croreNet profit of Urja Global rose 42.86% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 83.14% to Rs 19.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.0110.38 83 OPM %3.313.85 -PBDT1.090.41 166 PBT0.970.33 194 NP0.500.35 43
