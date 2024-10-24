Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 12.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 1368.22 croreNet profit of Birlasoft declined 12.11% to Rs 127.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 1368.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1309.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1368.221309.88 4 OPM %12.0815.81 -PBDT191.91217.03 -12 PBT169.68195.52 -13 NP127.51145.08 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content