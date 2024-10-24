Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 210.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.99% to Rs 195.42 croreNet profit of Manorama Industries rose 210.22% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 65.99% to Rs 195.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales195.42117.73 66 OPM %23.1315.71 -PBDT40.9115.50 164 PBT35.3012.22 189 NP26.718.61 210
