TRF consolidated net profit declines 67.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.85% to Rs 32.38 croreNet profit of TRF declined 67.16% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.3838.48 -16 OPM %20.8822.48 -PBDT6.6517.42 -62 PBT6.0216.84 -64 NP6.0218.33 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content