Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 60.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.10% to Rs 1362.55 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 88.12% to Rs 623.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 5278.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4794.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Birlasoft rose 60.54% to Rs 180.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 1362.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1226.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1362.551226.395278.154794.7716.2713.6115.8410.85263.31160.68919.79524.69242.22139.72834.76442.42180.08112.17623.76331.58