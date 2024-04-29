Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 60.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.10% to Rs 1362.55 croreNet profit of Birlasoft rose 60.54% to Rs 180.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 1362.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1226.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 88.12% to Rs 623.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 5278.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4794.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content